Three newly-elected MPs, including former Chief Ministers of Karnataka H.D. Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai, resigned as members of the Legislative Assembly and Council on June 15.

While Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Bommai submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader at his office in Bengaluru, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary submitted his resignation to Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

JD(S) leader Mr. Kumaraswamy represented Channapatna Assembly segment and BJP leader Mr. Bommai was elected from Shiggaon Assembly constituency.

The recent Lok Sabha elections saw saw three MLAs and an MLC from Karnataka securing MP seats. Congress MLA in Sandur E. Tukaram, who won from Ballari Lok Sabha seat, is also expected to submit his resignation soon.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandya parliamentary constituency, is now Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries.

Mr. Bommai represents the Haveri Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Poojary has been elected from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru parliamentary constituency.