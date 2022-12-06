Three labourers from Andhra Pradesh killed and one injured in road accident in Raichur

December 06, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Yadgir

According to the police, the incident occurred when their bike hit a government-owned bus

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh were killed and one was injured in a road accident near Gudadur village in Maski taluk of Raichur district on late Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Nagaraju (32), Srinivas (26) and Jaipal (22). The injured, Srikanth, has been admitted to the local hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

The four men were returning to Gudadur village from Maski on a motorcycle after having dinner at night. According to the police, the incident occurred when their bike hit a government-owned bus. While three died on the spot, one suffered injuries.

All four were labourers who came along with the paddy cutting machine from Kurnool to Gudadur village, the police added.

A case has been registered in Maski police station and investigation is on, a police officer said.

