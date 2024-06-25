ADVERTISEMENT

Three labourers found murdered in Bengaluru

Published - June 25, 2024 07:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three labourers were killed in separate incidents in the city in the last 24 hours.

A 37-year-old wall painter was stabbed to death by his foster father over a trivial row at his house in Jnanabharati police station limits on Sunday. The deceased Ananda, a resident of Doddagorralahatti was an alcoholic and used to have frequent fights with the family. On Sunday night, the accused Puttaswamy, 70, the foster father of Anand had a heated argument demanding him to pay the rent. It turned ugly when Puttaswamy in the melee grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Ananda in his chest. Ananda collapsed on the ground and started bleeding profusely. Neighbours rushed to his help and shifted him to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The Jnanabharati police arrested Puttaswamy for further investigation.

In another incident, a 37-year-old construction labourer was found murdered at the park near KC General Hospital in Malleshwaram on Monday. The deceased Pannir Selvam, was a resident of MD block. Selvam was working as a construction labourer and living with his wife and four children. Selvam was found dead with severe head injuries. The Malleshwaram police who have taken up a case of murder suspected that a drunken brawl could have led to the murder. The police are probing to track down the assailants.

In another incident, a 17-year-old youth was found murdered at Gangammanagudi Circle on Monday. The deceased Manjunath was found in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on the roadside and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the assailants.

