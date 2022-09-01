Karnataka

Three killed, two injured in road accident

Three members of a family died in a road accident and two were injured in Kolhar village in Vijayapura district on Thursday.

While 25-year-old Sunanda Mallikarjun Kalashetty and her three-month-old daughter, Suman, died on the spot, 55-year-old Sharanamma Basavaraj Kalashetty died in hospital.

Umesh Kalashetty and Surekha Kalashetty, who suffered injuries, have been admitted to a hospital in Vijayapura.

The family’s car rammed a NWKRTC bus going from Vijayapura to Hubballi. The family was going to Kalaburagi from Hubballi, the police said.

A case has been registered.

Police Sub-Inspector Preetham Nayak and others visited the spot.


