Three killed, two injured in road accident
Three members of a family died in a road accident and two were injured in Kolhar village in Vijayapura district on Thursday.
While 25-year-old Sunanda Mallikarjun Kalashetty and her three-month-old daughter, Suman, died on the spot, 55-year-old Sharanamma Basavaraj Kalashetty died in hospital.
Umesh Kalashetty and Surekha Kalashetty, who suffered injuries, have been admitted to a hospital in Vijayapura.
The family’s car rammed a NWKRTC bus going from Vijayapura to Hubballi. The family was going to Kalaburagi from Hubballi, the police said.
A case has been registered.
Police Sub-Inspector Preetham Nayak and others visited the spot.
