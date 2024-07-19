Three killed, two injured in fire in Bagalkot

Three persons were killed in a fire that police suspect was an act of sabotage in Ranna Belagali village in Bagalkot district.

Mohammad Subhan Pendari, 27, died in a private hospital in Belagavi on Friday. His mother Zainab, 50, and sister Shabana, 27, died a few days ago when their house was set on fire. Their father Dastagir Pendari and another family member, who suffered burns, are under treatment.

An unidentified miscreant set fire to the shed in which the Pendari family was living on Tuesday.

Vikash Kumar Vikash, IGP Northern Range, visited the site. He held discussions with SP Amarnath Reddy and Additional SP Prasanna Desai.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.