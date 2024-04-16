ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed, three injured in road accident near Hubballi

April 16, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed on the spot and three injured in a road accident involving a bus and multi-utility vehicle on the outskirts of Hubballi on Karwar Road late on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Balaraju Gowda (45) of Kavadiguda village near Hyderabad, Rudrarapu Naveen (26) of Pittampalli, both in Telangana, and Bahudoddi Pradeep (35) of Modagpalli of Andhra Pradesh.

The MUV was proceeding to Karwar, while the bus was bound for Hubballi. Due to the impact of the collision, the MUV was completely damaged.

The Hubballi Rural Police, who visited the spot, shifted the injured to KIMS Hospital. Of the injured, one was in the MUV and the other two were in the bus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US