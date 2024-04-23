Three killed, three injured in road accident in Raichur

April 23, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Yadgir

Three Hanuma Bhaktas were killed and three sustained injuries after they were run over by a vehicle near Shaktinagar, on the outskirts of Raichur city, on Tuesday morning.

The deceased men were identified as 29-year-old Ayyanagouda, 24-year-old Mahesh and 30-year-old Udayakumar.

All three were from Heggasanahalli village.

The injured have been shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Raichur. Their condition is stated to be stable.

The police said that the group of Hanuma Bhaktas was going to the Krishna river near Shaktinagar on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh inter-State border to fetch water for Hanuma Jayanti celebrations.

That is when the vehicle ran over them, killing three and injuring three.

Immediately after the incident, the victims were shifted to hospital where doctors declared three of them as brought dead.

The police have seized the vehicle involved in the incident. They have launched a search for the driver.

A case has been registered at the Shaktinagar Police Station.