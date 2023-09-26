Three killed, one injured in road accident on the outskirts of Madhugiri

September 26, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three people were killed and one injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck head on, on the outskirts of Madhugiri town on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Aakash, 26, Shivakumar, 28, and Hemanth, 30. Ujwal has been seriously injured and is being treated in the ICU at a private hospital in Tumakuru.

According to the police, Aakash, a cab driver by profession and a resident of Gujjanudu village in Pavagada taluk, went in his car along with his friends to Maramma temple fest in the village. While heading to the fest, the truck coming from Pavagada crashed into the car while negotiating a curve near Venkateshwara Kalyana Mantapa.

The impact of the accident was so high that the car was mangled and passers-by and the police struggled to recover the bodies. The front portion of the truck was also damaged in the accident. The Midigeshi police have registered a case against the driver charging him under death due to negligence and seized the truck.