HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed, one injured in road accident on the outskirts of Madhugiri

September 26, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed and one injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck head on, on the outskirts of Madhugiri town on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Aakash, 26, Shivakumar, 28, and Hemanth, 30. Ujwal has been seriously injured and is being treated in the ICU at a private hospital in Tumakuru.

According to the police, Aakash, a cab driver by profession and a resident of Gujjanudu village in Pavagada taluk, went in his car along with his friends to Maramma temple fest in the village. While heading to the fest, the truck coming from Pavagada crashed into the car while negotiating a curve near Venkateshwara Kalyana Mantapa.

The impact of the accident was so high that the car was mangled and passers-by and the police struggled to recover the bodies. The front portion of the truck was also damaged in the accident. The Midigeshi police have registered a case against the driver charging him under death due to negligence and seized the truck.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.