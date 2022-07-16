Three killed, one injured in a bike accident

Three persons were killed on the spot and another injured when two bikes collided at Shiroli village of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Jaganath Chakkuli, 35, and Mehboob Ali, 45, of Shiroli village and Shreekant, 30, from Shahdipur village in Chincholi taluk.

Amar, who sustained serious injuries, had been admitted to a hospital.

The accident occurred when a bike coming from Chincholi town collided with another bike from Sulepeth village.

A case has been registered at Sulepeth police station.