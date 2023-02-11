ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed near Davanagere

February 11, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths were killed on the spot after a truck ran over their motorcycle near Anagodu on the outskirts of Davanagere on national highway No. 48 on Friday late night.

The deceased have been identified as Sandesh, 23, Parashuram, 24, and Shivu, 26, all residents of Rama Nagar in Davanagere. The accident occurred when they were returning to Davanagere after attending a function at Katihalli village in Davanagere taluk. All three used to work as labourers in different mills.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

