Three killed in separate accidents

Three persons died in separate accidents in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.
Two persons on a motorcycle died after they were run over by a KSRTC bus in Bedrala near Puttur. Both died on the spot.
In another case, Ian Mascarenhas, 26, died after the car in which he was travelling overturned after hitting the median near Kuntikana junction early on Saturday. The Mangaluru Traffic West police said Ian was one among the four travelling in the car driven by his friend.
Ian is the son of Stephen Mascarenhas (Hemacharya), editor-in-chief of Daijiworld Weekly.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor