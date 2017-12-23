Karnataka

Three killed in separate accidents

Three persons died in separate accidents in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

Two persons on a motorcycle died after they were run over by a KSRTC bus in Bedrala near Puttur. Both died on the spot.

In another case, Ian Mascarenhas, 26, died after the car in which he was travelling overturned after hitting the median near Kuntikana junction early on Saturday. The Mangaluru Traffic West police said Ian was one among the four travelling in the car driven by his friend.

Ian is the son of Stephen Mascarenhas (Hemacharya), editor-in-chief of Daijiworld Weekly.

