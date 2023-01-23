Three killed in separate accidents in Hassan

January 23, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Hassan

Three people died in separate accidents reported in Hassan districts in the last two days.

Ankith, 23, an MBA student in Bengaluru, died after he suffered serious injuries as his bike hit an electric pole near Cheekanahalli in Belur taluk on Sunday. He was on a trip to Chikkamagaluru during the weekend. He lost control over his vehicle while negotiating a curve and hit the pole.

He was admitted to Belur hospital and later he was shifted to a private hospital in Hassan, where he succumbed. Ankith was on returning to Bengaluru when he met with the accident. His father Surendra Kumar Varma has filed a complaint with Arehalli Police in Belur taluk.

In another incident Srinidhi, 25, of Konanur in Arakalgud taluk was on the way to Mysuru on his bike when a canter truck hit him near Mallarajapatna in Arakalgud taluk on Sunday evening. Srinidhi died on the spot. His father Srivalli has filed a complaint against the driver of the truck. Konanur Police have registered the case.

Sinchana, 20, succumbed to injuries she suffered after falling from the bike she was riding pillion on Mysuru Road near Holenarasipur on Monday morning. She was on the way to Chendagoliyamma Temple with her husband Lohith, who was riding the bike.

Due to mist in the morning, Lohit failed to notice a cement brick on the road. As he hit the brick, both fell off the bike. While Lohith suffered minor injuries, his wife Sinchana suffered head injuries. She succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital .Sinchana’s brother Hemanth Kumar has filed the complaint with Holenarasipur Rural Police.