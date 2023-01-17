Three killed in separate accidents across city

January 17, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 37-year-old metro contract employee was killed when a speeding goods vehicle knocked him down on Banasawadi Outer Ring Road on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Guddu Manji, a native of Bihar who was cleaning and repairing metro barricades near Motherhood Hospital around 4.30 a.m. The police said the driver of the goods vehicle drove in a rash and negligent manner and knocked him down. Manji sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed later.

The Banasawadi traffic police registered case of death due to negligence against the driver and seized the vehicle for further investigations.

In another accident, two people were killed and a woman was injured when a speeding goods vehicle knocked down two two-wheelers on Anjananagar, Magadi Road on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kumar Yadav, 28, and Vikas Kumar, 20, who were riding a motorcycle while Bhavani Singh, 39, who was riding a scooter, was injured. According to the police, Ravi Kumar and Vikas were friends who used to work in a car showroom and residing at a rented house in Sunkadakatte.

The victims were heading to Sunkadakatte from Byadarahalli when the goods vehicle knocked them down.

The truck driver, identified as Syed Zameer, has been booked for death due to negligence for further investigations.