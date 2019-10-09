Three killed in road accident

Three persons were killed in an accident involving a car and a two-wheeler near Chincholli village in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Shakeel Babu (40), car driver from Gadikeshwar village, Mallikarjun (25) and Shakeel Korba (24), both from Degalmadi village in Chincholli taluk.

Shakeel Babu was heading towards Gadikeshwar from Hyderabad. When he was nearing Mailarlingeshwar Temple on the outskirts of Chincholi town on Bidar Road, the two-wheeler collided with the car.

Shakeel Babu died instantaneously as the car flipped over several times after the collision.

The person riding pillion on the two-wheeler was killed on the spot while the rider was rushed to the District Government Hospital in Kalaburagi where he died of injuries.