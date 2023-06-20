ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in road accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway at Gejjalagere

June 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

 A file photo of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. | Photo Credit:

Three persons were killed while another sustained serious injuries when the car by which they were travelling met with an accident at Gejjalagere on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Tuesday.

The car, carrying Neeraj Kumar, 55, his wife Selvi, 50, and son Srivatsava and driven by Naveen Kumar, was proceeding towards Mysuru from Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.

When the car was near Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk, an oncoming SUV lost control, toppled over the median, and crashed into it, said sources in the Mandya district police.

While Neeraj Kumar, Selvi, and Naveen Kumar were killed in the accident, Srivatsav was admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences with serious injuries. A case has been registered by the Maddur police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US