Three killed in road accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway at Gejjalagere

June 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

Three persons were killed while another sustained serious injuries when the car by which they were travelling met with an accident at Gejjalagere on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Tuesday.

The car, carrying Neeraj Kumar, 55, his wife Selvi, 50, and son Srivatsava and driven by Naveen Kumar, was proceeding towards Mysuru from Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.

When the car was near Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk, an oncoming SUV lost control, toppled over the median, and crashed into it, said sources in the Mandya district police.

While Neeraj Kumar, Selvi, and Naveen Kumar were killed in the accident, Srivatsav was admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences with serious injuries. A case has been registered by the Maddur police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.