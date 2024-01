January 24, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Belagavi

Three people, including a child, were killed in a road accident in Tulasigeri village in Vijayapura district on Wednesday. The commuters in an autorickshaw were injured when it rammed a car.

The deceased identified as 62-year-old Vijay Teli of Gaddankeri, 35-year-old Shankrappa Melligeri of Tulasigeri and one-year-old Gauri Chavan of Kaladagi were killed on the spot.

A case has been registered.