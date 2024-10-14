ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in road accident in Sirwar

Published - October 14, 2024 08:06 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed on the spot in a collision between a car and a container lorry near Kallur village in Sirwar taluk of Raichur district on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Makbool, 33-year-old Arafat and 42-year-old Yaseen from Manvi town.

The incident happened when the car in which the three were travelling collided with the container lorry.

Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah, who visited the spot, said that a case has been registered at Sirwar Police Station. The driver of the container lorry has been taken into custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US