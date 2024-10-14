Three killed in road accident in Sirwar

Three people were killed on the spot in a collision between a car and a container lorry near Kallur village in Sirwar taluk of Raichur district on Monday.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Makbool, 33-year-old Arafat and 42-year-old Yaseen from Manvi town.

The incident happened when the car in which the three were travelling collided with the container lorry.

Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah, who visited the spot, said that a case has been registered at Sirwar Police Station. The driver of the container lorry has been taken into custody.

