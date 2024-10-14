GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed in road accident in Sirwar

Published - October 14, 2024 08:06 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Three people were killed on the spot in a collision between a car and a container lorry near Kallur village in Sirwar taluk of Raichur district on Monday.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Makbool, 33-year-old Arafat and 42-year-old Yaseen from Manvi town.

The incident happened when the car in which the three were travelling collided with the container lorry.

Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah, who visited the spot, said that a case has been registered at Sirwar Police Station. The driver of the container lorry has been taken into custody.

Published - October 14, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.