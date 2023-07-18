ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in road accident in Periyapatna

July 18, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident when their car rammed a parked tractor near Kampalapura in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the victims, hailing from Periyapatna, were travelling to Mysuru on the Mangaluru-Mysuru National Highway when their car crashed into the timber-laden truck parked on the roadside.

Three persons identified as Mudassir, Muhajid Pasha, and Akram Pasha died on the spot due to the impact of the collision while three others were taken to a hospital in Periyapatna by the locals and the police before they were shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

Senior police officials visited the spot and a case has been registered by the Periyapatna police.

