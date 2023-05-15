Three killed in road accident in Gadag

May 15, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Two motorcyclists and a pillion rider were killed in an accident involving two motorcycles and a car in Gadag district on Monday.

The accident occurred near Mallikarjun Mutt in Somapur of Gadag taluk.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Shivappa Naik of Singatarayanakeri, 33-year-old Shivanand Lamani of Chabbi Tanda and Krishnappa Chavan of Doni Tanda in Mundargi taluk of Gadag district.

The motorcyclists were proceeding towards Gadag, when the car coming from Gadag hit them and skidded off the road and landed in a field by the roadside.