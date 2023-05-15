ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed in road accident in Gadag

May 15, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two motorcyclists and a pillion rider were killed in an accident involving two motorcycles and a car in Gadag district on Monday.

The accident occurred near Mallikarjun Mutt in Somapur of Gadag taluk.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Shivappa Naik of Singatarayanakeri, 33-year-old Shivanand Lamani of Chabbi Tanda and Krishnappa Chavan of Doni Tanda in Mundargi taluk of Gadag district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The motorcyclists were proceeding towards Gadag, when the car coming from Gadag hit them and skidded off the road and landed in a field by the roadside.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US