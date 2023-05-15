HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed in road accident in Gadag

May 15, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two motorcyclists and a pillion rider were killed in an accident involving two motorcycles and a car in Gadag district on Monday.

The accident occurred near Mallikarjun Mutt in Somapur of Gadag taluk.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Shivappa Naik of Singatarayanakeri, 33-year-old Shivanand Lamani of Chabbi Tanda and Krishnappa Chavan of Doni Tanda in Mundargi taluk of Gadag district.

The motorcyclists were proceeding towards Gadag, when the car coming from Gadag hit them and skidded off the road and landed in a field by the roadside.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.