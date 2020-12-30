Three killed in car-truck collision

HUBBALLI

30 December 2020 16:28 IST

Three persons including a woman were killed in a accident involving a car and a truck on Saundatti Road on the outskirts of Dharwad on Wednesday.

The sugarcane-laden truck was proceeding to Saundatti while the car in which the deceased were travelling was coming to Dharwad.

Advertising

Advertising

The Dharwad Rural Police have rushed to the spot. The details of the deceased are awaited.