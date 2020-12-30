KarnatakaHUBBALLI 30 December 2020 16:28 IST
Three killed in car-truck collision
Three persons including a woman were killed in a accident involving a car and a truck on Saundatti Road on the outskirts of Dharwad on Wednesday.
The sugarcane-laden truck was proceeding to Saundatti while the car in which the deceased were travelling was coming to Dharwad.
The Dharwad Rural Police have rushed to the spot. The details of the deceased are awaited.
