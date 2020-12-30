Karnataka

Three killed in car-truck collision

Three persons including a woman were killed in a accident involving a car and a truck on Saundatti Road on the outskirts of Dharwad on Wednesday.

The sugarcane-laden truck was proceeding to Saundatti while the car in which the deceased were travelling was coming to Dharwad.

The Dharwad Rural Police have rushed to the spot. The details of the deceased are awaited.

