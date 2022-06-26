Three killed in car-truck collision accident near Nagamangala
Three persons died on the spot in an accident involving a car and a truck on the outskirts of Nagamangala town in Mandya district late on Saturday night.
The victims were identified as Devaraju, 42, of Beereshwara village in Nagamangala taluk; Manjunath, 52, of Vadesamudra village; and Manjaiah, 64, of Kennalu village in Pandavapura taluk.
The accident occurred on the Chamarajanagar-Jewargi highway on the outskirts of Nagamangala when the car by which Devaraju and others were travelling, collided with a truck going towards Belagavi from Mysuru.
The impact of the collision was such that the car was reduced to a mangled mass of metal. Melkote MLA C.S. Puttaraju visited the hospital where the bodies were shifted for post-mortem and expressed sorrow over the accident. The Nagamangala town police have registered a case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.