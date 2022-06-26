Three killed in car-truck collision accident near Nagamangala

Three persons died on the spot in an accident involving a car and a truck on the outskirts of Nagamangala town in Mandya district late on Saturday night.

The victims were identified as Devaraju, 42, of Beereshwara village in Nagamangala taluk; Manjunath, 52, of Vadesamudra village; and Manjaiah, 64, of Kennalu village in Pandavapura taluk.

The accident occurred on the Chamarajanagar-Jewargi highway on the outskirts of Nagamangala when the car by which Devaraju and others were travelling, collided with a truck going towards Belagavi from Mysuru.

The impact of the collision was such that the car was reduced to a mangled mass of metal. Melkote MLA C.S. Puttaraju visited the hospital where the bodies were shifted for post-mortem and expressed sorrow over the accident. The Nagamangala town police have registered a case.