Three killed in accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

September 25, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three persons, including two women, were killed and several injured when an SUV driver lost control resulting in the vehicle jumping over the divider and crashing into a fleet of cars coming in the opposite direction near Lambani tanda, near Channapatna, on the Mysuru- Bengaluru Expressway on Monday.

The SUV was heading towards Mysuru from Bengaluru and was over speeding, even as it was raining. The driver lost control over the vehicle, hit the median, jumped over it and rammed into three cars in the opposite direction. While a woman and a man travelling in a car coming towards Bengaluru were killed on the spot, another woman succumbed to her injuries in a hospital minutes later.

The other occupants of the car along with the driver of the SUV sustained multiple fractures and were admitted to hospital. The Channapatna police shifted the injured and cleared the accident spot.

The police recorded the statement of the injured. Traffic and Road Safety Commissioner Alok Kumar is supervising the investigation. “Prima facie it looks like rash and negligent driving led to the accident. However, further investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason,” Mr. Kumar said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

