Three killed in a car-truck collision on Kanakapura Road

Three people were killed when a car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on Kanakapura Road on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Satish, Manjunath, and Ramachandra, all aged between 27 and 30 years and residents of Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.

The deceased are working for a real estate firm and had been to Sangama on a joy ride and were returning when a speeding truck laden with crushed stones crashed into them head-on at around 5.45 p.m. near Hulibele village.

The impact of the collision was so huge that the front portion of the car was severely mangled and the trio in the car were killed on the spot. The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene soon after the accident. Villagers rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the passengers, but they were all dead by then.

The Kanakapura Rural police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Kanakapura government hospital.

Senior police officials who visited the spot said that both the vehicles were speeding and it was yet to be ascertained what caused the accident. The officials said that only a technical investigation of the vehicles by the transport department can throw more light on what may have caused the accident. Meanwhile, efforts are on to track down the truck driver for further investigation.

