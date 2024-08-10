GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three killed, four injured in two road accidents in Belagavi district

Updated - August 10, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 07:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Three men were killed and four injured in two road accidents in Belagavi district on Friday and Saturday.

In a collision that occurred on Nippani-Mudhol State Highway between a car and a goods vehicle, two men were killed on the spot near Belakod Gate (Nagarmunnolli) in Chikkodi taluk and four were injured.

The names of the deceased have been given as 23-year-old Rakesh Watkar and 22-year-old Sourabh Kulkarni of Mudhol.

The injured have been admitted to hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Chikkodi Gopalkrishna Goudar and other senior officials visited the accident spot.

A case has been registered at Chikkodi Traffic Police Station.

In the other accident between a goods auto and a truck on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway at Hire Bagewadi near Belagavi, the driver of the goods auto 45-year-old Amin Yaragatti was killed on the spot on Saturday morning.

The deceased was bringing vegetables to the Belagavi market, when the accident occurred.

The truck overturned during the accident and the truck driver fled the scene of the accident.

Hire Bagewadi Police have registered a case.

