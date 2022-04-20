Three killed, four injured in road accident

The vehicles that collided near Gollapalli village in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three men were killed on spot and four were seriously injured in a road accident near Gollapalli village in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when the car in which the victims were travelling to T. Wadagera village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district from Bengaluru to attend a family programme collided with another vehicle near Gollapalli village, sources said.

The dead were identified as Amaresh (30), Govind (35) and Devaraj (34), all residents of T. Wadagera village.

The injured have been shifted to the taluk hospital in Lingsugur.

Hatti Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.