Three killed, five injuredin road accident

Three persons, including a woman and her son, were killed on the spot and five were injured after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling from Yadgir towards Wadagera rammed a parked truck near Halagera village in Wadagera taluk on Friday.
The dead were identified as Siddamma (50) and her son, Ramesh (25), natives of Halakarta village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, and Bashappa (55), a native of Halagera village.
The injured have been referred to hospitals in Kalaburagi and Raichur.
The driver of the autorickshaw fled from the scene after the accident.
A case has been registered in the Wadagera Police Station.
