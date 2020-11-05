Karnataka

Three killed as two motorcycles collide

Three persons died when two motorcycles collided in Baleshwar in Vijayapura district on Thursday. The fatal collision between two motorcycles occurred near Nandi Sugar Cooperative factory in the morning.

Lakshman Madar (45) of Todalbagi village and Kashibai Madar (40), his wife and pillion rider, died on the spot.

Anil Melligeri (25) of Galagali village died before he could be shifted to hospital.

A case has been registered in the Baleshwar Police Station.

