Three killed as truck rams lorry

Three persons died on the spot after a truck rammed a lorry parked near the Minakere Cross Flyover on National Highway 9 in Bidar district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ansar (32) and Vijaykumar (24) of Basantpur and Ismail (25) of Changlera village.

The three were heading towards Mannaekheli when the tyre of their onion-laden truck got punctured. The lorry is said to have hit them when they were replacing the tyre.

Bagadal Police visited the spot. A case has been registered.