Karnataka

Three killed as truck rams lorry

more-in

Three persons died on the spot after a truck rammed a lorry parked near the Minakere Cross Flyover on National Highway 9 in Bidar district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Ansar (32) and Vijaykumar (24) of Basantpur and Ismail (25) of Changlera village.

The three were heading towards Mannaekheli when the tyre of their onion-laden truck got punctured. The lorry is said to have hit them when they were replacing the tyre.

Bagadal Police visited the spot. A case has been registered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 7:50:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/three-killed-as-truck-rams-lorry/article30626397.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY