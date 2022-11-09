Three killed as motorcycle hits lorry

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
November 09, 2022 19:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people, including two youths, died on the spot when the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed a lorry stationed near Navadagi village near Kamalapur on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Deepak Govind Rathod of Gogi Tanda and his two nephews, 17-year-old Yuvaraj Rathod, a I PU student, and 17-year-old Rahul Chavan, an ITI student.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accident occurred when they were on their way to a temple at Savalagi Tanda. These three were on the motorcycle and the rest of their family members were travelling in a four-wheeler.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app