Karnataka

Three killed as motorcycle hits lorry

Three people, including two youths, died on the spot when the motorcycle they were travelling on rammed a lorry stationed near Navadagi village near Kamalapur on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Deepak Govind Rathod of Gogi Tanda and his two nephews, 17-year-old Yuvaraj Rathod, a I PU student, and 17-year-old Rahul Chavan, an ITI student.

The accident occurred when they were on their way to a temple at Savalagi Tanda. These three were on the motorcycle and the rest of their family members were travelling in a four-wheeler.


