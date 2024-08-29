Three killed, 12 injured in head-on collision between car and tempo traveller

A couple and their son were killed on the spot when their car was involved in a head-on collision with a tempo traveller near Dandupalya gate on the outskirts of Chintamani on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Sreenivasulu, 50, his wife Pushpa, and son Srikanth. According to the police, the deceased are from Electronics City and were heading to Nelluru to attend a family function.

The probe revealed that the car, driven by Srikanth in a rash manner, overtook a vehicle and failed to notice the tempo traveller coming from the opposite direction. The car crashed into the tempo traveller and the trio was killed on the spot. The front portion of the car was mangled and the police, along with the passersby, struggled to extricate the bodies.

As many as 12 people, including the driver of the tempo traveller, who were travelling from Boyakonda to Bengaluru, were injured but are out of danger.

The Kencharlahalli police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence. Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksey supervised the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.