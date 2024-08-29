Three killed, 12 injured in head-on collision between car and tempo traveller

A couple and their son were killed on the spot when their car was involved in a head-on collision with a tempo traveller near Dandupalya gate on the outskirts of Chintamani on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sreenivasulu, 50, his wife Pushpa, and son Srikanth. According to the police, the deceased are from Electronics City and were heading to Nelluru to attend a family function.

The probe revealed that the car, driven by Srikanth in a rash manner, overtook a vehicle and failed to notice the tempo traveller coming from the opposite direction. The car crashed into the tempo traveller and the trio was killed on the spot. The front portion of the car was mangled and the police, along with the passersby, struggled to extricate the bodies.

As many as 12 people, including the driver of the tempo traveller, who were travelling from Boyakonda to Bengaluru, were injured but are out of danger.

The Kencharlahalli police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence. Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksey supervised the investigation.