Three kidney recipients and two donors from Bengaluru to participate in World Transplant Games 2023

March 08, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indicating that organ transplant is no deterrent to donors and receivers leading a healthy life, three kidney recipients and two donors from Bengaluru are participating in the World Transplant Games (WTG) at Perth in Australia next month. For the first time, a 13-year-old kidney recipient Varun is participating in the WTG from India. March 9 is observed as World Kidney Day.

The World Transplant Games, organised by the World Transplant Games Federation, are aimed at raising public awareness on the importance and benefits of organ donation.

Recognised by Olympics committee

Recognised by the International Olympic Committee, the event brings together tissue and organ transplant recipients and donors from across the world. The biennial games - first held in 1978 in Portsmouth - had less than 100 participants from only five countries. The 2019 edition, held from August 17 to 23, saw more than 2,237 athletes from 60 nations in action. Some of the categories in the tournament are swimming, athletics, cycling, archery, golf, badminton, squash and table tennis.

Apart from the boy and his donor mother, city-based neurosurgeon Arjun Srivatsa (57), his donor younger brother Anil Srivatsa (56), an entrepreneur, and Souvik Sarkar (35), a MNC employee are part of the 31-member group representing India at the WTG to be held from April 15 to April 21. The 31 participants include 20 kidney recipients, three heart and one liver recipient.

The Srivatsa siblings made India proud by winning gold at the WTG 2019 held at Newcastle in the U.K. While Dr. Arjun won the golf gold in the receiver category, Mr. Anil excelled in ball throwing in the donor category. In September 2014, Mr. Anil had donated his kidney to Dr. Arjun, after the latter suffered from chronic renal failure. “We hope to get back with a gold this time too and have been preparing for it,” Dr. Arjun said.

New lease of life

Varun, a 7th standard student, was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) when he was just nine. “It was painful to watch our little one undergo very dialysis and innumerable hospital stays. It soon reached a point where a kidney transplant was imminent. He got a new lease of life following his mother’s kidney donation,” said his father Anand Anantharaman. “Post-transplant also he had multiple struggles including NODAT (New Onset Diabetes After Transplant) and several rejection episodes. But under the care of his nephrologist Saumil Gaur, Varun’s health improved, diabetes reversed, and he is able to lead a relatively normal life.”

“As Varun grew up, he discovered a love for racquet sports. He finds table tennis, badminton, tennis etc. challenging and exhilarating, so works hard to excel in these sports and to keep himself fit,” he said.

No government support

Although some organisations are sponsoring the players, none of the participants from Bengaluru have any funding. Chennai-based Sumeer Kumar P, a former professional cricketer and transplant athlete, who is one among the 31 participants from India, said, “Not all of us have got sponsors. Apart from meeting physical challenges, we are also struggling with lack of funds. While contingents from other countries participate in the WTG with support of their respective governments, we have to self-fund. The government should get involved like they do with other sporting events.”

Sunayana Singh, Chief Executive Officer of ORGAN (Organ Receiving and Giving Awareness Network) Parashar Foundation, which is the member organisation for the WTG Federation and the official team managers from India, said the Parashar Foundation and Mumbai-based Dinesh Vyas Trust are the main sponsors for the Indian participants.