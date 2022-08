Three key suspects involved in BJYM leader murder arrested

Accused nabbed from Kerala

BJP Yuva morcha activist Praveen Nettaru was murderd on July 26, 2022, at Bellare near Sullia, in Karnataka. Photo: Special Arrangement

Accused nabbed from Kerala

Three key accused in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru murder case have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

"Yes they have been arrested. We will share details later...," Rishikesh Bhagwan Sonwane, the superintendent of police of Dakshina Kannada rural district told PTI.

Police sources said the trio, who had allegedly hacked Nettaru to death three weeks ago in Nettaru village near Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district were arrested from neighbouring Kerala. Those arrested persons hail from Sullia and Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, they added.

The assailants had allegedly used a motorbike which had a Kerala registration.

The murder three weeks ago had led to communal tension in this communally sensitive district.

The Hindu right wing members had alleged that Muslim fundamentalists were behind the murder.