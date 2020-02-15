Three Kashmiri students arrested

Three Kashmiri students studying in an engineering college in Hubballi have been arrested and booked for sedition and attempt to disrupt communal harmony.

The police action came after the video in which the students raised pro-Pakistan slogans went viral and members of a Hindutva outfit staged a protest on the college premises on Saturday. The Kashmiri students were studying civil engineering at KLE Institute of Technology, located off Airport Road.

They reportedly shot their video on selfie mode, allegedly repeating pro-Pakistan slogans of a song and had reportedly kept the video as their whatsApp status.

Police Commissioner R. Dileep told presspersons that while two students Bashit and Talib were in first year of engineering , Ameer was in third year of engineering. “We have registered cases under Section 124 and Section 153 A and B of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and further investigation is on.”

He said that preliminary investigation had revealed that they were from Shopian district of Kashmir and several belongings of them had been seized for investigation.

Following the protest the college authorities suspended the annual games that were under way and asked the students to return home.