Three Kashmiri students arrested for ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans in video

Three Kashmiri students who were studying at an engineering college in Hubballi have been arrested on charges of sedition and attempt to disrupt communal harmony, after a video in which they allegedly raised “Pro-Pakistan” slogans went viral, leading to protests from Hindutva outfits.

Police Commissioner R. Dileep told press persons the three students are: Basit Ashiq Sofi and Talib Majeed, first year students of Civil Engineering, and Aamir Mohiuddin Wani, final year student of Civil Engineering.

“We have registered cases under Section 124 A and Section 153 A and B of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and further investigation is on,” he said.

The Police Commissioner said that as the investigation was underway he would not be able to give further details about the background of the students and he would not want to make “sweeping remarks” against Kashmiri students. “We have framed charges based on prima facie evidence and a complaint by the principal of the college. Further action would be taken after thorough investigation,” he said.

Principal of KLE Institute of Technology, Prof. Basavaraj Anami told press persons that after the video became public and it was brought to his notice, the police were alerted and subsequently the Police took the three students into custody for questioning.

Meanwhile different versions have emerged over how the video became viral. While one version said that the students themselves had set the video in which they raised allegedly Pro Pakistan slogan as WhatsApp status, another version said that one of their classmates uploaded the video on social media platforms.

After the video became viral few other students of the college reportedly questioned the Kashmiri students and were allegedly manhandled. But Police intervention prevented any further commotion on the campus, sources said.

In the video, the three students are seen listening to a song and repeating a refrain that goes “Pakistan Zindabad.” The Police have seized the cell phones, laptops and other belongings of the students for investigation.

Meanwhile the college sources have revealed that the parents of the students have been informed about the development and they were likely to reach Hubballi by Monday. The students had got seats at the college under the All India Quota, under which they are not supposed to pay any fee for the course, hostel and food.

Meanwhile speaking to press persons district-in-charge minister Jagadish Shettar and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs have said that the government would not tolerate any “anti-national activity.”

While Bhajrang Dal activists staged a protest at KLE Institute of Technology seeking action against the college and students in the afternoon, students took out a protest march from BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi seeking action against the Kashmiri students.