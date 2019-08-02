Three islands in Lingsugur taluk cut off

The islands of Karakalagaddi, Mydaragaddi and Omkammanagaddi in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district have been cut off with the Krishna river in spate. This followed discharge of water at the rate of 1.75 lakh cusecs from Basavasagar reservoir to the river by opening 19 gates.

Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd. said they took the decision as the inflow into the reservoir from Almatti dam in Bagalkot district was at the rate of 2.15 lakh cusecs, following continuous rainfall in Maharashtra and catchment areas.

The district administration has deployed officials from the revenue, police, health and other departments to the spot, with motorised boats stationed at Yaragoda village on the mainland to attend to emergencies.

At present, the island residents are safe, sources confirmed.

According to sources in the Revenue Department, two families live in Karakalagaddi, five in Mydaragaddi, and one in Omkammanagaddi.

“These people do not wish to relocate, abandoning their fertile land, even though flooding is a regular phenomenon,” said the source.

Hanumappa, a resident of Karakalagaddi, told The Hindu that they might face problems if any of the residents of the island fall ill.

When contacted, Charamaraj Patil, tahsildar of Lingsugur, who was on his way to visit Sheelahalli bridge with Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, told The Hindu that two ambulances with adequate medical staff have been deployed near the mainland to attend to any health issue.

Road connectivity

Meanwhile, road connectivity between Sheelahalli and Hanchinal villages remained cut off after a bridge constructed across the river was submerged.

The present water level in the Basavasagar reservoir is 490.98 metres against the FRL of 492.25 m, officials sources said.