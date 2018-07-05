Three inter-State gang members held

Acting on a tip-off, the Shahapur police have arrested three members of an inter-State gang on the outskirts of Shahapur city recently and seized articles worth over ₹4 lakh and weapons suspected to be used in burglaries and other crimes.

The other two members in the gang managed to escape, the police said.

The police have identified the arrested as Laxman alias Lakya, 25, and Kumar alias Kumya, 28, from Japanayak tanda of Shahapur taluk, and Venky, 29, of Koppal district.

The police also seized 42 bags of cotton seeds worth ₹72,000 from the arrested. The accused are suspected to be involved in crimes in Gangavati, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Basavana Bagewadi, Humanabad, Sangareddy police station limits.

A case was registered in Shahapur police station.