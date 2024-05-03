ADVERTISEMENT

Three injured in stone-throwing in Surpur

May 03, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Yadgir

BJP candidate Narasimha Naik questions police for taking only his party workers into custody

The Hindu Bureau

Narasimha Naik is the BJP candidate fighting the byelections in Surpur Assembly Constituency. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

As many as three people suffered injuries in a stone-throwing incident in Rayanapalya village of Surpur taluk, Yadgir district, on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, BJP workers threw stones at Congress workers. In the incident, three people suffered injuries and they have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

However, sources in the village said that workers of both the BJP and the Congress indulged in stone-throwing.

The Kodekal Police have registered a case against 61 people in connection with the incident. Of those booked, seven have been arrested.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Narasimha Naik in the byelections in Surpur Assembly Constituency questioned the police for arresting only BJP workers.

At one stage, he tried to stop a police vehicle in which those arrested were being taken into custody. However, senior police officers on duty spoke to him and took the arrested to court in Surpur.

Later, Congress candidate Raja Venugopal Naik rushed to hospital and met those injured.

Now, the situation is under control. However, hundreds of policemen have been deployed to prevent escalation of trouble.

