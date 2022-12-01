Three injured in road accident

December 01, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured after he fell from a height of around 10 feet after a van hit his scooter on the road overbridge near the Tilakwadi Third Gate in Belagavi on Thursday.

Parasuram Kallappa Patil of Mandoli village lost his balance after the van hit his scooter. He fell over the rampart of the road overbridge and fell onto the road below.

A 69-year-old Krishna Singh Pundalik Rajput of Channamma Nagar and Manjappa Cariappa Sanadi of Mahantesh Nagar were injured in the accident.

They are all now admitted in hospital where they are recovering.