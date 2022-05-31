Three injured in fight over family property
Three people were injured in a fight over family property in the Camp Area in Belagavi on Tuesday.
Vinayak Lohar, Raju Lohar and Rocky Francis were injured when their relatives Santosh Lohar and Baban Lohar attacked them with swords, the police said.
The fight erupted during a quarrel over family property.
The injured are being treated in the Civil Hospital. A case has been registered.
