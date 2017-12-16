Three injured in elephant attack

As many as three persons were injured and standing crops in several acres of agricultural land were destroyed when an elephant that got separated from a herd attacked them in Talikatte village in Holalkere taluk border village here on Friday morning.

The injured Suresh, Mudiyappa and Basamma have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment.

The elephant also injured four head of cattle in the village and destroyed standing crops in more than four acres of land.

According to sources in the Forest Department, two elephants had entered Holalkere taluk a fortnight ago and after sustained efforts, the officials were successful in sending back one of them into the forest area in Chennagiri taluk. But the other elephant moved away in another direction, in Chennagiri taluk of Davangere district.

On Thursday night, that elephant returned to the bordering villages of Holalkere taluk. The officials of the Forest and Police departments are making all possible efforts to send the elephant back into the forest area.