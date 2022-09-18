Three injured as car overturns

Three people, given a chase by a mob on the suspicion that they were child lifters, met with an accident in Bilagi in Bagalkot district on Sunday.

Devraj Bharati, Jayadeep Jagadale and Mohammad Ilyas were injured when their car overturned outside Bilagi. They were trying to escape the angry mob that gave a chase to them on the suspicion that they were child lifters.

The car was speeding away and the driver lost control when the mob began chasing the vehicle in the town.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital.