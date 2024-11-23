ADVERTISEMENT

Three, including two former managers, convicted in ₹12.63 crore bank fraud case

Published - November 23, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge and Special Judge for CBI Cases on Friday convicted and sentenced three men, including two former branch managers of a nationalised bank, to one to three years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹52 lakh in connection with a bank fraud case amounting to ₹12.63 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The convicts, H.M. Swamy and Vittal Das, who were the former branch managers of Syndicate Bank in Mandya and Kollegal respectively, and Asadulla Khan, a private individual, were found guilty of committing the bank fraud.

While Swamy was sentenced to three-year imprisonment with a fine of ₹1.5 lakh, Vittal Das got one-year imprisonment with ₹50,000 fine amount, and Asadulla Khan got three-year imprisonment with a fine of ₹50 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case against the accused in May 2009 based on a written complaint filed by the Chief Vigilance Officer of Syndicate Bank. It was alleged that they indulged in fraudulent transactions in the sanction and disbursal of loans under the ‘Synd. Jai Kisan Loan’ and other credit facilities. They allegedly grossly misused their authority and conspired among themselves, causing substantial financial loss to the bank. After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet in November 2010 against the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US