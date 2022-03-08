Three, including two AEEs, arrested in ACB raid

March 08, 2022 20:20 IST

The sleuths recovered, in all, ₹17.80 lakh in cash during the raid

Three men, including two Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), have been taken into custody in a raid conducted by sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on a house of an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Minor Irrigation Department in Dharwad on Tuesday. The sleuths recovered ₹17.80 lakh in cash during the raid.

According to Superintendent of Police of Belagavi division of the ACB Babasaheb S. Nemagouda, the ACB was tipped off about money being transported illegally. The tip-off was that Shivappa Sangappa Manjihal serving as AEE in the office of Dharwad Sub Division of the Minor Irrigation Department had kept money earned by corrupt means in the house of another AEE Prashant Shamrao Sattur and was planning to shift it.

Advertising

Advertising

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police of ACB Mahanteshwar Jiddi and Inspectors Ali Sheikh and Veerabhadrappa Kadi caught a man identified as Mahantesh Revanappa Manjihal while he was coming out of Sattur’s house with a bag and found the cash stashed in it.

When questioned, Mahantesh Manjihal admitted that as per the instruction of his uncle Shivappa Manjihal he was carrying the money to his native Kandaganur in Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district. Subsequently, the ACB sleuths searched the house of Sattur where they found ₹1.80 lakh in cash.

Mr. Nemagouda said that, in all, ₹17.80 lakh was recovered during the raid. Further investigation is on, he added.