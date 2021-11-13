Karnataka

Three, including infant, killed in road accident near Yadgir

Three persons, including a two-and-a-half-month-old baby, were killed and six others injured in a road accident near Mudnal tanda in Yadgir taluk early on Saturday.

The police have identified the deceased were identified as Laxman, 26, Jayaram, 45, and Krishna.

The injured have been shifted to the Kalaburagi and the Yadgir district hospitals and their condition is said to be stable.

The victims were travelling in an autorickshaw to Kanchagarahalli tanda, when their vehicle collided with a Maharashtra-registered lorry.

A case was registered in Yadgir traffic police station and investigation is on.


